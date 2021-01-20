Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of AMERISAFE worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 28.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 2,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

