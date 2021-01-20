Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,826 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.28% of GATX worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of GATX by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

NYSE:GATX traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. 4,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

