Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 15,807 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Dycom Industries worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

