Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Patterson Companies worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 8,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

