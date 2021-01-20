Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,813 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter.

LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.60. 12,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $131.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

