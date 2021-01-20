SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $607,489.48 and approximately $84.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

