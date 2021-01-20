SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,476 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

