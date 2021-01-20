Slate Office REIT to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$45.85 million during the quarter.

