Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WORK shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Slack Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 365,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $205,127.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,496.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $141,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,003,292 shares of company stock worth $39,182,321. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

