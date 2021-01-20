SL Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

