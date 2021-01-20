SL Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 270.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

