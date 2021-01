Skin Elements Limited (SKN.AX) (ASX:SKN) Insider Purchases A$44,656.86 in Stock

Skin Elements Limited (SKN.AX) (ASX:SKN) insider Filippo (Phil) Giglia bought 744,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,656.86 ($31,897.76).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Skin Elements Limited, a skin care company, engages in developing and commercializing natural and organic skin care products. The company focuses on marketing its Soléo Organics brand of natural and organic sunscreen products. It is also developing products under the Elizabeth Jane Natural Cosmetics name; natural pawpaw based PapyaActivs therapeutics range under the McArthur Skincare name; and SkinEssience natural skincare products.

