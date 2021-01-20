Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 386.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 164.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 106.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

