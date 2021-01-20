Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Singapore Exchange has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

