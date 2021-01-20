Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simulations Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $72.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 124,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,623.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,732.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

