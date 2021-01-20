Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

SSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $102.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $601,337.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,844.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

