Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 5,892 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $601,337.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,844.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Winifred Colonias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92.

Shares of SSD traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 299,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,828. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

