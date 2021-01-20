Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Up 9.6%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.84. 1,478,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,944,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

