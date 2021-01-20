Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBNY opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

