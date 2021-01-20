SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.25. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 65,004 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

