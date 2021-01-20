Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCTAF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 9th.

GCTAF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.44. 4,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,591. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

