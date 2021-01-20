Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Showa Denko K.K. stock remained flat at $$21.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Showa Denko K.K. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

