Short Interest in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declines By 14.6%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.