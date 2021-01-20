Short Interest in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Declines By 16.0%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 952,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Randy J. Nebel bought 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Verso in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verso by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verso by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Verso stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Verso has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $425.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

