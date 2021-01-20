Short Interest in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Decreases By 14.6%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 26.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veritiv by 38.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Veritiv by 143.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 122,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $357.14 million, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

