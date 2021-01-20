Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Drops By 15.4%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:UBP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $500.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

