Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Declines By 15.9%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.