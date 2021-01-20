Short Interest in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Grows By 18.5%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of TRMB opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.