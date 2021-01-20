Short Interest in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Grows By 18.5%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of TRMB opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

