Short Interest in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Decreases By 15.8%

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 87,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

