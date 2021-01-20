Short Interest in SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Increases By 16.3%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $665.24 million, a P/E ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 2.17. SolarWindow Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

