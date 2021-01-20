Short Interest in Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) Declines By 16.6%

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUHN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,932. Ruhnn has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ruhnn during the third quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ruhnn by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

