Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Decreases By 16.6%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 66,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,772. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

