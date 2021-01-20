Short Interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Increases By 26.7%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. 7,121,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

