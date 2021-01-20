Short Interest in Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Expands By 16.0%

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Peruvian Metals stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Peruvian Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

