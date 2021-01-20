Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Decreases By 16.3%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 641.7 days.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$29.00 during trading on Tuesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

