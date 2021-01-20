Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Drops By 16.4%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NM stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,324. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.11.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.