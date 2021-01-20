Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Drops By 14.2%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $589.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

