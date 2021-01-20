Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Declines By 17.0%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 13,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,171.6 days.
MMTOF stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
