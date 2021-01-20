Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Declines By 17.0%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 13,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,171.6 days.

MMTOF stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

