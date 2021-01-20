Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Expands By 24.3%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,452. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 139,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

