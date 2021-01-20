Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Declines By 16.0%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Kingold Jewelry stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Kingold Jewelry has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.71.
Kingold Jewelry Company Profile
