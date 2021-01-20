Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Declines By 16.0%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Kingold Jewelry stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Kingold Jewelry has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

