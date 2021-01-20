Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Declines By 17.5%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $407.96. 19,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,883. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

