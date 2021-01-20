Short Interest in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases By 15.8%

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 463,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,301. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,089,000 after acquiring an additional 96,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after buying an additional 207,584 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,263,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after buying an additional 225,991 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after buying an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 432,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

