Short Interest in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Drops By 22.1%

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HTBI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,537. The company has a market capitalization of $349.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,556.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582 in the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

