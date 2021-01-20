Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Increases By 15.6%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on GVDBF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,000.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,063.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,132.36. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,748.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

