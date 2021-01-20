Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Drops By 14.8%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 20,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $7,107,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 37.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 97,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

