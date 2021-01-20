Short Interest in Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Rises By 16.3%

Francesca’s Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,823,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Francesca’s stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.14. Francesca’s has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.23.
About Francesca’s
