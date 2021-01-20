Short Interest in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Decreases By 16.0%

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 106.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 68.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. 7,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,778. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

