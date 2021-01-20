Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Decreases By 19.9%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,434,600 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 1,791,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 462.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Emera stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. Emera has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

