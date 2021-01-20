Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Expands By 24.7%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.2 days.
EDDRF stock remained flat at $$3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.73.
About eDreams ODIGEO
