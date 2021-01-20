Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expands By 16.5%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

ECL traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.87. 12,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

